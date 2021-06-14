(CBS) – The summer premiere dates for two CBS reality series were announced earlier today. Secret Celebrity Renovation, a new one-hour series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success, will premiere Friday, July 9th at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The Greatest #AtHome Videos returns for season two on Friday, August 20th starting at 9:00 PM ET/PT, on CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app or Paramount+.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner Secret Celebrity Renovation provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating in making these heartfelt gifts include Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; Emmy-winning actor and comedian Wayne Brady; NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; GRAMMY-winning artist Eve; Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

The popular reality series The Greatest #AtHome Videos, hosted by The Neighborhood’s star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, returns for season two, Friday, August 20th (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), after Love Island completes its third season. The new one-hour episodes will showcase the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos. Season two will showcase an evolution of the series, featuring new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen, as well as include surprise celebrity appearances. Additional details will be available closer to premiere.

The series originated as a special, The Greatest #AtHome Videos, which aired in May 2020 and featured video moments created during our communal quarantine. It returned with additional episodes in July 2000 to provide an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. Last summer, The Greatest #AtHome Videos won its time period in total viewers.

Tune in this summer for both of these groundbreaking series, on CBS and streaming with the CBS App or Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.