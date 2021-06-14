PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are encouraging Philadelphia fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine. They are giving away 1,000 free tickets.
All you have to do is go to one of four clinics this week. See the list of clinics below:
- Tuesday, June 15, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107 – Second dose of Pfizer only.
- Wednesday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138.
- Friday, June 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of the Sciences, Athletic/Recreation Center ARC, 730 S 43rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
- Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Esperanza, 4261 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Five hundred fans who participate will receive two free Phillies tickets.