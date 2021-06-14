PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce the next steps in taking control of Philadelphia’s growing dirt bike and ATV problem following the deadly shooting of a rider in Port Richmond this weekend. Krasner will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.
The DA's office will also discuss their commitment to collaborating with community groups to identify alternatives for young people. A gun crimes update will also be provided.
- What: DA Krasner to Provide Update on Prosecution of Aggravated Assault Case Involving ATV, Discuss DAO’s Ongoing Advocacy for Prevention Initiatives
- When: Monday, June 14, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
On Saturday, 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez was shot and killed while riding his dirt bike. Police say Rodriguez was shot by a man on a motorcycle at Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street during a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering.READ MORE: 25-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Shot Multiple Times In Philadelphia's Fairhill Section
No arrests have been made. Police continue to look for the shooter.
This all comes just days after city lawmakers passed a bill that would make dirt bikes illegal on city streets.
