By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce the next steps in taking control of Philadelphia’s growing dirt bike and ATV problem following the deadly shooting of a rider in Port Richmond this weekend. Krasner will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

The DA’s office will also discuss their commitment to collaborating with community groups to identify alternatives for young people. A gun crimes update will also be provided.

  • What: DA Krasner to Provide Update on Prosecution of Aggravated Assault Case Involving ATV, Discuss DAO’s Ongoing Advocacy for Prevention Initiatives
  • When: Monday, June 14, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • When: Monday, June 14, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez was shot and killed while riding his dirt bike. Police say Rodriguez was shot by a man on a motorcycle at Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street during a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering.

21-Year-Old Angel Rodriguez

No arrests have been made. Police continue to look for the shooter.

This all comes just days after city lawmakers passed a bill that would make dirt bikes illegal on city streets.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.