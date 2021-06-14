Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Investigators say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of North 24th and West Norris Streets, around 11 p.m. Sunday.WATCH LIVE: DA To Provide Update On Ongoing Issue Of Dirt Bikes, Motorcycles On Philly Streets Following Deadly Shooting In Port Richmond
Police have not yet identified the victim.
So far, no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.