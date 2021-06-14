Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Investigators say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of North 24th and West Norris Streets, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

So far, no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.