By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester County News, Local

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A K-9 officer from our area can definitely be called a top dog today. This is Marley, a comfort K-9.

He is the first K-9 in the nation to achieve a National Police Canine Therapy certification.

Marley and his handler, Sgt. Janis Pickell, are part of the Chester County Sheriff’s Department.

Marley can help calm people who are distressed and may be afraid of a uniformed officer.