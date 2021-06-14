CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the chest at 5:15 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: DA To Provide Update On Ongoing Issue Of Dirt Bikes, Motorcycles On Philly Streets Following Deadly Shooting In Port Richmond

Man Shot In Chest, Killed In Kensington

READ MORE: 25-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Shot Multiple Times In Philadelphia's Fairhill Section

So far, no arrests.

MORE NEWS: Contractor Finds 9 Cats, 7 Kittens Inside Walls Of Abandoned House In Philadelphia

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.