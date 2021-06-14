PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
Police say a man was shot in the chest at 5:15 a.m. Monday.
So far, no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.