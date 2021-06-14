PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roles have reversed for one pair of brothers in the NBA. Stephen Curry is taking on the role of the supportive brother as Seth Curry, and the 76ers, continue their 2021 NBA Playoffs run.
Stephen, a three-time NBA Champion, says he is rooting for his brother and the Sixers to win the NBA Championship this year.
“I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” Stephen Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle.
Curry predicts the 76ers will play the Utah Jazz with the Sixers winning it all.
He also says his brother Seth will win Finals MVP — a title he doesn't have after three championships.
Game 4 of the Sixers-Hawks series is Monday at 7:30 p.m.
A win tonight would give the Sixers a commanding 3-1 series lead heading back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Wednesday — but they will have to do it without Danny Green. He left Friday’s game with a calf strain.
Coach Doc Rivers did not say who he would use to fill Green's spot in the starting lineup.
In Game 3, Furkan Korkmaz stepped up in Green’s absence, scoring 14 points.