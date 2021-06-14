PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services are being held Monday for a 56-year-old Philadelphia firefighter who died suddenly after his shift. A tribute was held Sunday for Lt. Charles Grover.
He was a beloved member of the Philadelphia Fire Department who died last weekend. He was honored with a processional motorcade for his final ride through the city he served.READ MORE: Federal Donuts Shooting: Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Northern Liberties Double Shooting That Left Teen Injured Contractor Finds 9 Cats, 7 Kittens Inside Walls Of Abandoned House In Philadelphia
The lieutenant died last Sunday, less than 24 hours after serving his shift for Ladder 31 in Northeast Philadelphia.
Grover was named firefighter of the year in 2007.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?
He was a 32 year veteran of the department.