PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large gathering of dirt bikes and motorcycles ended with a young man shot and killed in Port Richmond. The shooting happened just days after city lawmakers passed a bill that would make dirt bikes illegal on city streets.

Twenty-one-year-old Angel Rodriguez was fatally shot during a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering.

Police say around 1,000 people were gathered when the shooting happened around 11 p.m. along Aramingo Avenue near East Butler Street in Port Richmond. Dirt bike tracks were visible on the street.

Friends of Rodriguez brought balloons and candles to mark the place where he was killed.

“It’s hard because I was the last person he was talking to on the phone,” one person said.

One of his friends described him as a respectful kid who had a heart of gold. Another says he was like a big brother.

People familiar with the area tell CBS3 dirt bikes and motorcycles flock to the area every Friday and Saturday night, racing down Aramingo Avenue.

Police say Rodriguez was riding his dirt bike when another man on a motorcycle shot him in the head. The shooter then fled the scene. Police also say a second man stole the victim’s dirt bike and took off.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to give an update Monday on the ongoing issue of dirt bikes and motorcycles on Philly streets.

Still, some say it’s not enough.

“I would personally ask the city to build someplace for these kids to go because they are still going to come out and ride,” Joe Wilson said.

This is as those grieving search for answers as to who did this and why.

“It’s heartbreaking, cold-hearted that’s what I call it, cold-hearted,” a woman said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

