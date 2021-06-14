PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A contractor made a startling discovery inside the walls of an abandoned house in Philadelphia. The homeowners told him they had heard “meowing” in the walls and when the contractor opened one up, he found nine adult cats and seven kittens.
It took him eight hours, but the contractor was eventually able to get all of the cats out of that wall and into the care of ACCT Philly.
Sadly, one of the kittens did not make it but the rest are now safe and recovering.
"The cats are scared, some will require more socialization, but right now they are resting in their cages," ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post.
ACCT Philly is now asking for donations and is looking for anyone interested in fostering or adopting. For more information on fostering email, foster@acctphilly.org, and to adopt click here.