PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old girl was injured after someone fired a shot into a crowd during a fight in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 6500 block of North Broad Street in East Oak Lane.
Police say two females were fighting – surrounded by a large group of people – when someone sprayed mace in the crowd. The boyfriend of one of the females then fired a shot into the crowd.
A 16-year-old girl was struck once in the leg. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.