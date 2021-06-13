PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a good day for celebrating in Royersford where they held the first-ever “Pridezilla” event. It’s the largest all-day pride event in the Philadelphia region.
The outdoor event hosted by Soul Joel’s Comedy Club kicked off Sunday at noon and featured many local LGBTQ+ performers along with various vendors for a full day filled with fun and entertainment.READ MORE: Aaron Nola Lifts Phillies Back Over .500, Beats Reeling Yankees 7-0
The event is still underway and goes until 8 p.m.READ MORE: Funeral Services Held For Beloved Member Of Philadelphia Fire Department, Lieutenant Charles Grover
CBS3 is also celebrating Pride Month. Click here to see all of our Pride Month stories.MORE NEWS: Fuel Leak In Delaware County Causing Environmental Issues In Nearby Areas