PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mere days after a City Council-drive crackdown on dirt bikes, ATVs and dune buggies, Philadelphia police confiscated several on Saturday afternoon. Yet, late Saturday night, a train of mostly 500 mostly now illegal rides mobilized and meandered around Center City streets, a clear act of defiance in light of the new legislation.

These off-road vehicles have officially been deemed illegal on city streets and police continue to confiscate them. But now, they won’t be giving them back.

The cycle continues. Philadelphia police on Saturday seized several ATVs off city streets.

“They’re putting everybody’s life in danger,” Christiana Aghini of Washington Square West said.

Communities across the city have been vocal about the nuisance the off-road vehicles have become.

“This area is quiet. Everyone works so hard daytime and at night, we want quiet and sleep well,” Madame Saito said.

On Thursday, the law became effective immediately after the City Council voted to amend the city’s traffic code. Police can now enforce the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes and dune buggies.

“If this is the only way to get them off the street, yes, of course,” Aghini said.

Chasing them is dangerous.

While Philadelphia police have been able to confiscate some, riders are still out and about.

HAPPENING NOW- Philadelphia Police estimate a train of 500-plus ATVs, dirt bikes and other motorized vehicles are meandering through parts of the city. This was taken on the parkway around 8:45p. It comes 48 hours after an increased crackdown from city council. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/GGTSW2Kudm — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 13, 2021

“It was very loud. The gas was, ‘vroom, vroom,'” Beau Dillmeier said. “It was quick. I didn’t even get to see them.”

Families visiting from out of town were alarmed by the speed and sound.

“They went up and they were like that and there were three of them and they were like swerving,” Kevin Morrison said.

City Council acknowledges this is a recreational sport, and they are working to find an ATV and bike park in the city where these vehicles can ride safely.