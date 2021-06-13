WYOMING, Del. (AP) – A 74-year-old Delaware man has died after he was struck by a car while mowing his lawn. Delaware State Police say the man lived in the Camden Wyoming area on Westville Road. His name was not released.
Police say he was mowing in the ditch in front of his home just before 8 p.m. Saturday when he was struck.READ MORE: Deadly Shooting In Port Richmond
The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe drove off the road and hit a culvert pipe before crossing the man’s driveway. The man was struck and then pinned under the sport utility vehicle, which overturned.
Police say he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.READ MORE: CBS3 Pet Project: Mask Wearing Around Your Pets
The driver, a 59-year-old woman, was treated at the scene and released.
The crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Begin Cracking Down On ATVs, Dirt Bikes Just 2 Days After City Closes Loophole
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.