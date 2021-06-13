PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old girl was injured after someone fired a shot into a crowd during a fight in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 6500 block of North Broad Street.
Police say two females were fighting – surrounded by a large group – when someone sprayed mace in the crowd. The boyfriend of one of the females then fired a shot into the crowd.
A 16-year-old girl was struck once in the thigh. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.