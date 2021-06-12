CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help trying to find missing 73-year-old Irvin Groce. Officials say Groce was last seen on Tuesday near his house on the 4000 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Begin Cracking Down On ATVs, Dirt Bikes Just 2 Days After City Closes Loophole

Groce was last seen wearing a plain dark blue T-shirt with black pants and black sneakers.

READ MORE: Starr Restaurant Group Canvasses Rittenhouse Square For Employees, Offering Signing Bonus To New Hires

He’s 5-foot-10, approximately 160 pounds.

Authorities say Groce is “at-risk and in need of specialized care.”

MORE NEWS: Leak At Brookhaven Gas Station Leads To Thousands Of Gallons Of Fuel Spilling Into Delaware County Waterways

If you have seen Groce, please contact Philadelphia Police’s 39th District.