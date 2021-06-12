PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help trying to find missing 73-year-old Irvin Groce. Officials say Groce was last seen on Tuesday near his house on the 4000 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood.Philadelphia Police Begin Cracking Down On ATVs, Dirt Bikes Just 2 Days After City Closes Loophole
Groce was last seen wearing a plain dark blue T-shirt with black pants and black sneakers.
He’s 5-foot-10, approximately 160 pounds.
Authorities say Groce is "at-risk and in need of specialized care."
If you have seen Groce, please contact Philadelphia Police’s 39th District.