PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be without one of their starters for at least the next two weeks. Danny Green will miss two to three weeks after an MRI revealed a right calf strain, the team said Saturday afternoon.
Green suffered the injury during the Sixers' 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their first-round best-of-seven playoff series on Friday night.

Danny Green Injury Update:
An MRI today confirmed a right calf strain. Green will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 12, 2021
Green left Game 3 8 minutes, 15 seconds into the first quarter with the Sixers holding onto a 6-4 lead. Matisse Thybulle replaced Green.
The 12-year veteran shooting guard underwent an MRI on Saturday.
In eight playoff games, Green is averaging 7 points while shooting 37.8% from three-point range. In the first two games against Atlanta, though, Green was shooting just 1-for-9 from deep, averaging 4.5 points.
The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the news.
The Sixers have a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night in Atlanta.