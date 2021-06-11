PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager and a man are dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at 55th and Arch Streets.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his abdomen and once in his left leg.
The second victim was shot four times in his back and once in his buttocks. Police are unsure of the victim's age at this time.
According to police, both victims later died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made, police said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.