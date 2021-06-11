PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are trying to find a mother and her two young children. This is 20-year-old Regina Strickland.Firefighters Battle Barn Fire At Dairy Farm In Chester County
Police say the young mother, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old baby are all missing.READ MORE: Philadelphia Suburb Ranked Among Best Places To Retire In United States, Study Finds
Strickland was last seen Thursday afternoon on School House Lane in Germantown.
Police haven’t provided any photos of the children.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate, Final COVID-19 Restrictions
If you have seen Strickland, please call police.