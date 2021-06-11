CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officially lifts its final COVID-19 restrictions. Beginning Friday, people in Philadelphia no longer have to wear masks inside, at most locations.

But, if you are not fully vaccinated, health officials recommend keeping the mask on.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, in schools, and inside healthcare facilities.

Certain businesses may also require face coverings.

The 11 p.m. last call for restaurants also ends Friday.