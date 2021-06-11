PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has received big support from a new guy in town, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eyewitness News had a chance to speak with Hurts about his connection and what it means to give back in his new hometown.

“When I found out I was going to the Philadelphia Eagles, I wanted to find out a way that I could make an impact in the city, in the area,” Hurts said.

A family member suggested Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“I reached out to them and lo and behold, it just kind of worked out very smoothly,” Hurts said.

It started out with a small gesture on a massive platform. Hurts wore the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation logo and a picture of Alex Scott on his cleats for the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

But Hurts wanted to do even more, and that’s when he met Erick Carter-Figueroa.

“It was a special moment,” Hurts said. “I think it was a special moment because it was life-changing for a family.”

Erick is 8 years old and has been battling cancer. Hurts visited them around the holidays.

Erick got to meet his favorite new Eagle and even threw the ball around. But that surprise?

Well, it blew them away.

Hurts surprised Erick’s family with a $30,000 check toward a new home.

“I just have to say, his parents raised him right to be a caring person,” Carter said.

“Everyone has a set of values that are instilled in you as a kid that never change,” Hurts said. “And I’ve always prided myself on maintaining and upholding those values that have been instilled in me because the root of it all is about giving, it’s about inspiring, it’s about giving a sense of hope that something can be done. He’s always been in my prayers. The family knows that they have a friend in me. At the end of the day, they’re happy, and that’s all that matters.”

Hurts says he keeps in touch with the family. He is also excited about working with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the future.