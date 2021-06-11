PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, some ACME pharmacies are staying open late on Friday nights to put more doses in people’s arms.
The pharmacies will be open until 10 p.m. tonight and the next two Fridays.
It’s all part of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
Participating pharmacies in the tri-state area include:
Pennsylvania
- 2301 Bristol Road, Bensalem
- 1400 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
- 6601 Rosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia
- 8200 Rosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia
- 7010 Germantown Road, Philadelphia
- 7901 Lansdowne Ave., Upper Darby
New Jersey
- 260 Dunns Mill Rd., Bordentown
- 18 Broadway, Browns Mills
- 11 Court House South Dennis Rd., Cape May Court House
- 2160 Lemoine Ave., Fort Lee
- 321 Route 440, Jersey City
- 616 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft
- 425 Route 9 S Little, Egg Harbor Twp.
- 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May
- 251 N. Broadway, Pennsville
- 212 New Road, Somers Point
Delaware
- 1308 Centerville Road, Wilmington (Prices Corner)
- 146 Fox Hunt Drive, Bear