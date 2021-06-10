CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Jan Carabeo
Filed Under:Local, Rudy’s Tavern, Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A hail of bullets outside an Upper Darby bar has left one person dead and two others wounded. The shooting happened outside Rudy’s Tavern on Marshall Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police say between six and 10 shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the arm and another person seriously injured. That person was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say a third gunshot victim was found less than a mile away on the 7000 block of Radbourne Road. She was located in a car and shot in the leg. There is no word on her condition.

Police also found a weapon nearby at George’s Water Ice.

Police have not described the shooter or shooters.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what started this violence.