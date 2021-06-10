UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A hail of bullets outside an Upper Darby bar has left one person dead and two others wounded. The shooting happened outside Rudy’s Tavern on Marshall Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police say between six and 10 shots were fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the arm and another person seriously injured. That person was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say a third gunshot victim was found less than a mile away on the 7000 block of Radbourne Road. She was located in a car and shot in the leg. There is no word on her condition.
Police also found a weapon nearby at George’s Water Ice.
Police also found a weapon nearby at George's Water Ice.

Police have not described the shooter or shooters.
No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what started this violence.