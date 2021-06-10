POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBS) — Spectacular video at sunrise Thursday from Ocean County. The sun rose as a partial eclipse over Point Pleasant beach around 5:24 a.m.How You Can Feed Elmwood Park Zoo's Two-Toed Sloth Liana, Other Newest Additions
The sun was partially blocked by the moon. It looks like the moon is taking a bite out of the sun.
This was the first solar eclipse visible from North America since the total eclipse in August 2017.
You would have to go very far north to see the most dramatic angle, the so-called "ring of fire eclipse."
That’s when the moon passed over almost all the sun, leaving a ring.