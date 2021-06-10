Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman After 29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Mill Creek

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section. Police are now searching for the killer.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on North 45th and Poplar Streets.

Police found the 29-year-old victim shot in the head and chest.

The victim lived about three blocks away from where he was gunned down.

