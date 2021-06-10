JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure will debut a new rollercoaster this Sunday. The Jersey Devil Coaster is the world’s tallest, longest and fastest single-rail roller coaster.
The ride towers 13 stories, goes up to 58 mph and takes riders soaring over 3,000 feet of track.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Do Your Monthly Checks Start?
CBS3’s Meteorologist Matt Peterson was at the amusement park in Jackson Township, New Jersey Thursday morning where he got to preview the ride.
Key features of the Jersey Devil Coaster include:READ MORE: Shelter-In-Place Issued For Eagle Stream Apartments In Montgomery County Due To Fire, Police Incident
- Elaborately themed entrance portal, and a queue design that features informative storyboards on the Jersey Devil’s origin
- Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each, sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track
- Three thousand feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track
- Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill
- Speeds up to 58 mph;
- Intense elements including a steep, 87-degree first drop and an overbanked cutback
- Three dramatic inversions, including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll
The park says the ride was inspired by the Jersey Devil legend.
“Legend says the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey,” Six Flags says. “Modern-day folklore even places this beast near the theme park’s Great Lake, with its menacing, curled horns manifesting under a full moon.”
The ride is located along the lakefront near Safari Kids and Congo Rapids. A new Jersey Devil BBQ restaurant is located across from the ride’s entrance.MORE NEWS: Shooting Outside Upper Darby Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded
This is the park’s 13th roller coaster.