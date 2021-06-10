PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old was shot in a double shooting inside a doughnut shop in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened Thursday at Federal Donuts on the 700 block of North 7th Street at 1 p.m.
Police say the 14-year-old was shot twice in the leg.
An adult was also shot multiple times throughout the body, according to police.
He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Philadelphia police are investigating.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.