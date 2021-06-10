PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was caught in the crossfire while inside a Federal Donuts in Northern Liberties. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says this cannot be the new normal, as long as they have anything to do with it.

A 22-year-old man running away from at least two gunmen was shot multiple times outside of a convenience store at 7th Street and Fairmount Avenue. He’s in critical condition.

“It appears as though the 22-year-old was being pursued by two offenders who were shooting at him, and that 22-year-old then ran into the building. Don’t know why,” Outlaw said.

Police say he ran inside the Federal Donuts and an innocent teenager was struck twice in the left leg. He is in stable condition.

“Completely separate from the other person that was getting shot and pursued down the street, was in the restaurant with other family members,” Outlaw said.

The brazen broad daylight shooting took place just after 1 p.m. as multiple people were in the parking lot area and the 14-year-old victim, along with his family and Federal Donuts employees, became witness to the crime.

“If someone wants to shoot someone, whether it’s a pandemic, it’s raining, it’s snowing, whatever it is, whenever they see them, regardless of the circumstances, they’re going to shoot them. That’s what we found, in that our offenders are becoming far more brazen,” Outlaw said.

This shooting happened on the heels of another shooting just a few blocks away on Wednesday night. Police are looking to see if there may be a connection.

“We just think the community has to start coming back out, being seen, seeing and hearing what’s going on and reporting it,” community activist Jamal Johnson said.

“My first thought is sadness and fear sort of what has become gun violence in major cities all around the U.S.,” neighbor Aaron said.

Police say there is surveillance video that they will be reviewing.

