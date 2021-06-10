MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A shelter-in-place has been issued at the Eagle Stream Apartments in Lower Providence Township due to a fire and police activity Thursday afternoon. The shelter-in-place is in effect in the area of Sunderland Drive, Eagleville Road and Eagle Street Drive.
Chopper 3 is over the scene in Eagleville where multiple homes can be seen on fire.
The fires started following reports of an explosion.
There is no information regarding injuries at this time.
BREAKING: #Chopper3 is over Eagleville, Montgomery County, where multiple homes along Cardin Place are on fire following reports of an explosion. Unknown information on possible injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/50r7XaEHFt
An investigation is ongoing and residents are asked to avoid the area.
