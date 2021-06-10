CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A shelter-in-place has been issued at the Eagle Stream Apartments in Lower Providence Township due to a fire and police activity Thursday afternoon. The shelter-in-place is in effect in the area of Sunderland Drive, Eagleville Road and Eagle Street Drive.

Chopper 3 is over the scene in Eagleville where multiple homes can be seen on fire.

The fires started following reports of an explosion.

There is no information regarding injuries at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 