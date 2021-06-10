MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say it is safe for residents at a Lower Providence apartment complex to return to their homes following a shelter-in-place issued due to a fire and police activity. A Lower Providence code enforcement officer went to a home at the Eagle Stream Apartments in Eagleville for an inspection just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The officer engaged with the homeowner who displayed a firearm. The code enforcement officer was able to get out of the area and contacted the police.

Officers engaged with the man outside the home on Cardin Place, but he went back inside the home. Officers then heard loud explosions and the residence caught on fire.

A perimeter was established and they began evacuating residents from surrounding homes. The fire company and multiple police forces responded to the incident.

At this time, there is one person being treated after suffering minor injuries. There is damage to at least three buildings, which consist of townhomes.

Police are still trying to locate the individual responsible. The suspect may or may not be inside the building still, but it is still an active fire scene.

It is safe for residents to return to their homes.

It is still an active scene and police will provide more information as it is available.

