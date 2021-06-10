Editors note: Initial reports were that this incident happened at the Eagle Stream Apartments, further investigation found the home explosion and fire were at the Eagle Stream Townhouses.

EAGLEVILLE Pa. — A massive fire sparks an intense manhunt in Montgomery County. Several explosions, then a massive fire rips through several townhomes.

It’s unfolding at Cardin Place in the Eagleville section of Lower Providence Township.

Authorities are knocking down three homes that were damaged in the fire and are looking to see if the man they believed started the fire is in the wreckage.

Shots from Chopper 3 show you how intense these flames are at this house fire in the Eagle Townhouses in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Police say a code enforcement officer responded to a residence on Cardin Place for a follow-up inspection. For what, we still don’t know.

Police then say the man pulled out a gun on the officer, who was able to escape.

When police showed up, they say the man retreated back into his house and a short time later there were large explosions coming from the home and then a fire began to erupt, eventually damaging three buildings.

A perimeter was established and they began evacuating residents from surrounding homes. A shelter-in-place was issued for the Eagle Stream community, which includes apartments and townhomes.

At this time, there is one person being treated after suffering minor injuries.

Officials say it is now safe for residents to return to the Eagle Stream community following a shelter-in-place order that was issued earlier.

Neighbors say it’s scary not knowing if this man is on the loose.

“We’ve never had SWAT, multiple fire companies like that come, and helicopters overhead,” neighbor Patrick Baine said.

Police are still investigating.