JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A former children’s swim school employee has been sentenced to seven years in prison on child pornography charges. Twenty-nine-year-old Danielle Sebenick, of Glenside, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.
Sebenick pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child porn while she was employed at the Kids First Swim School in Jenkintown.
Authorities say she was the administrator of an online site dedicated to the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.
Authorities say Sebenick also expressed a desire to sexually abuse her own baby.
They also say the swim school was unaware of her criminal conduct.