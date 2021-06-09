BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – The Bensalem Township Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man for his role in multiple sextortion cases involving juvenile victims and child pornography. Several victims have been identified but authorities believe there may be more unidentified victims.
Bensalem Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
