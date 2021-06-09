PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In about an hour, Philadelphia police are expected to release new information about the man suspected in the fatal shooting and robbery of a Dunkin’ Donuts manager over the weekend. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and can be streamed in the player above or on CBSN Philly.

Police sources tell Eyewitness News the same man was also wanted for other robberies and deadly shootings, including the murder of his own mother.

Sources say Keith Gibson is the man seen in the surveillance video from early Saturday morning at a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ Donuts.

The store manager, 41-year-old Christine Lugo, is seen handing over the cash, but Gibson allegedly fatally shot her anyway.

A state away in Delaware, police say they arrested Gibson on Tuesday morning in connection to an armed robbery in Wilmington.

At the time, investigators say he was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a knife and loaded gun. And now, police are investigating Gibson in connection to a string of other violent crimes.

Officials say after the Dunkin’ Donuts shooting, he shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old in Wilmington and pistol-whipped a worker at a Rite Aid in New Castle, Delaware.

Back in February, police say he killed his own mother, Christine Gibson, at a location on Ridge Avenue in East Falls.

In May, police also say he is accused of killing Leslie Basilio as she worked at a T-Mobile store in Elsmere, Delaware.

Family and friends of the victims are now wondering why Gibson wasn’t off the streets sooner.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was at an unrelated news conference in Center City Wednesday morning. She declined to reveal where the department’s case stands with Keith Gibson, but police are expected to release new information at 1 p.m.

You can watch the press conference in the player above or on CBSN Philly.