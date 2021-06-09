PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Our steamy and stormy pattern is on repeat Wednesday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies through the morning with temperatures rapidly rising.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Philadelphia Metro Area until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Scattered afternoon storms are scheduled to develop. These slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding.
On Tuesday, at least two dozen water rescues were made in Chester County after a powerful storm caused flash floods around the region.
The unstable pattern continues through Thursday when a cold front will finally progress south through the region, bringing some relief from the heat and humidity.
Temperatures also cool off drastically by the end of the week, as winds shift from the east, keeping clouds and cooler temperatures around. By Friday, we drop back into the upper 60s low 70s with a gradual warmup through the weekend.
The weekend looks dry both days with a mix of clouds and sun.