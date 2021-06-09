CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a man and woman dead. It happened on the 1700 block of North 27th Street.

Investigators say a 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were shot and killed around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Shooting Leaves Man, Woman Dead In North Philadelphia

Police say they are now interviewing several eyewitnesses.

“This male was known to the female and possibly lives on this block. So, at this time we have information, a name, as to who we are looking for,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

There’s no word yet on a motive behind the shooting.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage to gather more clues.