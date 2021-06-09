Shooting Leaves Man, Woman Dead In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a man and woman dead. It happened on the 1700 block of North 27th Street.
Investigators say a 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were shot and killed around 11 p.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Suburb Ranked Among Best Places To Retire In United States, Study Finds
Police say they are now interviewing several eyewitnesses.READ MORE: Who Is 'Serial Killer' Keith Gibson?
“This male was known to the female and possibly lives on this block. So, at this time we have information, a name, as to who we are looking for,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
There’s no word yet on a motive behind the shooting.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Warehouse Fire At Former Glass Factory In Millville
Investigators are looking at surveillance footage to gather more clues.