By CBS3 Staff
Westampton Township news

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man who was seeking shelter while on a South Jersey golf course died when lightning struck nearby. It happened at the Burlington Country Club on Burrs Road in Westampton Township just after 3:30 p.m.

Sources say the man, in his 70s, got caught in a pop-up storm and while he was going to seek shelter, lightning struck a tree very close to him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the victim’s identity.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.