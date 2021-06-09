WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man who was seeking shelter while on a South Jersey golf course died when lightning struck nearby. It happened at the Burlington Country Club on Burrs Road in Westampton Township just after 3:30 p.m.
A police source tells me that the victim was in his 70s and was fatally injured between the 6th and 7th hole around 3:30pm when the area saw sudden, large flashes of lightning. Another person told me that the sky had previously not appeared overly ominous.
Sources say the man, in his 70s, got caught in a pop-up storm and while he was going to seek shelter, lightning struck a tree very close to him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on the victim's identity.
