PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have now identified the man suspected of a Dunkin’ manager’s fatal shooting and robbery from over the weekend in North Philadelphia.

Police officially confirmed the identity of the suspect wanted for the grisly murder inside that Dunkin’, who got away with just $300 before taking the life of that store manager’s life, as 39-year-old Keith Gibson.

“We believe Mr. Gibson is the perpetrator,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Frank Vanore said.

The hooded murder suspect was first seen in surveillance video inside a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ early Saturday morning.

“That male followed her into the store, produced a handgun and committed a robbery,” Vanore said.

Police say the Dunkin’ manager, 41-year-old Christine Lugo, was forced to give him about $300 in cash, but Gibson still fatally shot her.

“He fired one time, struck her in the head and she was found dead at that location,” Vanore said. “The male fled on foot.”

A few days later, on Tuesday, Wilmington police responded to an armed robbery at a Wilmington Rite Aid and later arrested Gibson.

“He went on foot back to a house and that’s where he was apprehended,” Vanore said.

At the time of Gibson’s arrest, investigators say he was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a knife and loaded gun. Now, police are investigating Gibson in connection to other violent crimes.

Back in May, police say he killed Leslie Basilio as she worked at a T-Mobile store in Elsmere, Delaware. In February, police say Gibson killed his own mother on Ridge Avenue in East Falls, but at the time, they lacked evidence to tie him to the crime.

“The only thing we could prove at that time was he was in Philadelphia,” Vanore said. “Some of the neighbors around mom’s house had seen him.”

Police also revealed that they’re seeking to determine if Gibson is related to other violent crimes in the area. For now, Gibson is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in Delaware.