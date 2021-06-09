BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The family of a 34-year-old left paralyzed after a hit-and-run crash is pleading for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

“He was known to walk miles because he didn’t drive,” said Christy Krezel, the victim’s sister.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 4, Chad Dutkiewicz was on his way home from Wawa when he attempted to cross Lincoln Highway near Route 1 in Bensalem.

“He said he didn’t see a car from anywhere until it was too late basically,” Krezel said.

Dutkiewicz’s sister tells CBS3 he was nearly all the way across when a silver sedan came barreling toward him.

“He said he remembers turning and trying to jump before the car hit him,” Krezel said.

The driver never stopped.

“They’ve been pretty comfortable telling us he’ll never walk again,” Krezel said.

Dutkiewicz is now paralyzed from the armpit down and will require around-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

“He’s 34 years old, he still has more than half his life left. Right now, he can’t really do anything but sit in a bed. He can’t itch his face if he has an itch, he can’t change the TV channel, he literally has to sit there and wait for someone,” Krezel said.

“Somebody runs over a human being and everyone just goes about their business. Someone had to see something,” Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran said.

“It’s been five weeks. You’ve drastically and permanently changed someone’s life,” Krezel said.

Dutkiewicz’s family is now making an urgent plea for the driver to come forward.

“It doesn’t change anything, but there is a part that it does give you some closure to know that that person is being held accountable for their actions,” Harran said.

Officials are looking for a two-door, gray/silver car with a sunroof and substantial front-end damage to the middle of the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.