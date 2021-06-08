PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will visit the Please Touch Museum on Tuesday to discuss guidance to keep children and their families safe while children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
- What: Press conference on guidance to keep children and their families safe with DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead, Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, and Trish Wellenbach, president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum.
- When: Tuesday, June 8
- Time: 11 a.m.
