CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — We're monitoring flash floods right now in Chester County. PennDOT traffic cameras show cars are treading through the deep water.
Emergency service sources tell Eyewitness News they are making several water rescues.
“It doesn’t take a whole lot of moving water to overtake your vehicle. So no matter what you think it may be, a small puddle, the importance of don’t try to drive through it. If the road is blocked off or if there’s a first responder out there directing traffic, please avoid that area and don’t attempt to drive through that flooded street,” said Chester County Deputy Director for Emergency Management William Turner.
Major flooding on Business RT-30 at Caln Rd in #Coatesville, #Chesco. Dangerous conditions are in effect on the roadways. Please avoid any traveling for the current time being. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/rZv3tDieNd
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) June 8, 2021
Roads in Chester County were left looking more like rivers. Some people event took a canoe onto Marshallton Thorndale Road in West Bradford Township after it was covered in water.
As a reminder, if you don't have to leave your home stay inside.
