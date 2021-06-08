PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has had an MVP-caliber season on the court — and now he could be honored for his work off the court.
Embiid is one of 10 players nominated for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.
Votes are doubled.
Embiid is being recognized for his work to address youth homelessness and housing insecurity in Philadelphia.
