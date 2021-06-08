CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has had an MVP-caliber season on the court — and now he could be honored for his work off the court.

Embiid is one of 10 players nominated for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Embiid is being recognized for his work to address youth homelessness and housing insecurity in Philadelphia.

