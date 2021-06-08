PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week’s weather is forcing the School District of Philadelphia to make some changes when it comes to graduation ceremonies. Due to high temperatures and the chance for storms, the district has paused plans for all outdoor ceremonies.
Schools can move ceremonies to rain dates next week, move ceremonies indoors with 75% capacity, or they can be held virtually.
“The School District of Philadelphia recognizes that high school graduation is a significant milestone and is committed to celebrating our graduating seniors with a commencement ceremony,” a statement read, in part.