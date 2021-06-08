ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured on Monday night. Officers were called to Pennsylvania and Magellan Avenues, around 10:38 p.m.
A 19-year-old man and two 21-year-old female victims were all found suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus.
Police say the 19-year-old victim, Samir Ross, was pronounced dead at the hospital
There's no word on what led to the violence.
The incident remains under investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.