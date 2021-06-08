PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s heating up outside! We’re now entering the fourth day of extreme heat, and people all across our area are doing their best to keep cool in the brutal heat.

Four days of being in this heat can not only be uncomfortable but also dangerous for people who have to work outside.

Eyewitness News caught up with some roofers Monday afternoon. The CDC says extreme heat can lead to a number of health problems, including heat exhaustion, heatstroke, rashes, cramps and exacerbate existing health problems. That’s why we are urged to check on our elderly family members and neighbors.

With it not even being officially summer, those people working outside are already taking precautions.

“It has happened to me. I had to, you know, I’m up, there I have to get down, drink a bunch of water, take like ten minutes, then go back,” Jim O’Hagan, of James O’Hagan Roofing in Havertown, said.

“If you don’t have anything to drink you have to overcompensate, otherwise you’re stuck in a hard place finding yourself dehydrated. The sun starts to hit your head like it is over,” roofer Garrett Wildgust said.

The city is under what it’s calling a heat caution. It has issued a number of tips on how to stay cool. The best advice is to stay hydrated and find a cool place to ride this out.