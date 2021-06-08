PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can call it a Flower Show washout. Organizers have been dealing with a number of issues that come with holding the Flower Show outdoors, and Tuesday the weather forced them to evacuate.

Visitors rushed to their vehicles and those traveling in busses scurried for cover.

The Flower Show, in its new location, had a rough start over the weekend, with long lines, parking issues and a lack of access to water.

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society says it is working to ensure the guest experience is the best it can be.

“We are listening and the things we can change we’re changing,” Chief of Shows and Events Sam Lemheny said. “We’re working on parking. We’re working on lines. We’re working on the entry process and there’s no line at the entry now.”

But in the middle of a heatwave, the Flower Show must go on.

“This is the kind of weather you get in Memphis,” Center City resident Michael Jacewicz said. “I think they should have some kind of water sprinkler so when you walk through they spray you with water.”

Much of the show is outdoors.

Visitors can bring their own water to stay hydrated or decide from the array of beverages offered at the park.

Please make sure you stay cool.

“I took cold water and poured it inside my hat and I put it on my head,” Sydney Waltz said.

Even with inclement weather, visitors are enjoying the outdoor space.

“It’s nice that it was outside although it was hot, because you could see the exhibits,” Sandra Johnson said. “When it’s indoors, you have to wait so long to get up to see everything. There are so many people.”

Visitors who had to evacuate will receive complimentary tickets for another day. The good news is that we can expect a break in the weather over the weekend, just in time for the show’s farewell.