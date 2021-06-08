PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a sweltering day with temperatures in the city soaring into the 90s, we get to do it again on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Philadelphia metro area until 8 p.m.How To Watch The 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse On June 10
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are scheduled to develop.
While severe weather isn't expected locally heavy rainfall is likely due to the abundance of humidity.
This unstable pattern will be on repeat through Thursday, when a cold front will finally progress south through the region, bringing some relief from the heat.
We are not expecting much in the way of severe storms right now, but some of the storms could still produce locally heavy rain and cause some localized flash flooding issues.
Temperatures will cool off drastically by the end of the week, as winds shift from the east, keeping clouds and cooler temperatures around. By Friday, we drop back into the upper 60s low 70s with a gradual warmup through the weekend.