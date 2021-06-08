CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Performers often say the show must go on, but COVID has made that next to impossible for some businesses. In this week’s Open For Business segment we head to Rick Saphire’s Magic Shop in Cherry Hill where the curtain closed on live performances, but that didn’t stop them from keeping people entertained.
If you believe in magic and are a kid or a kid at heart prepare to be amazed at The Magic Shop in Cherry Hill. They've got trickery, jokes, pranks and plenty more up their sleeve to turn anyone into a magician.
Owner Rick Saphire has spent his whole life in show business, either backstage managing famous acts like comedian Jerry Lewis or front and center putting on shows himself.
Owner Rick Saphire has spent his whole life in show business, either backstage managing famous acts like comedian Jerry Lewis or front and center putting on shows himself.

"They say I was born on the stage which was embarrassing. I couldn't think of a good encore," Saphire said. "It's always a dream of a young magician to be behind the counter of a magic shop demonstrating the tricks."
While COVID has made audiences in their magic theatre disappear, Rick’s Magic Shop has still been helping people perform online.
But there's nothing quite like seeing an act in-person and at The Magic Shop, you can find Rick always ready to amaze you.
