Man Shot During Home Invasion In Elmwood: Philadelphia Police

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting leaves a man critically injured in Philadelphia’s Elmwood neighborhood. Police were called around midnight Tuesday for a home invasion on the 6300 block of Theodore Street.

Police arrived and found the victim shot in the stomach, leg and chest.

He is in critical condition.

Investigators say there appears to have been a struggle inside of the home, but nothing was taken.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.