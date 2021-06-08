Man Shot During Home Invasion In Elmwood: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting leaves a man critically injured in Philadelphia’s Elmwood neighborhood. Police were called around midnight Tuesday for a home invasion on the 6300 block of Theodore Street.How To Watch The 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse On June 10
Police arrived and found the victim shot in the stomach, leg and chest.
He is in critical condition.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Persists On Tuesday Despite Scattered Showers
Investigators say there appears to have been a struggle inside of the home, but nothing was taken.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: VOTER GUIDE: New Jersey Primary Election 2021
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.