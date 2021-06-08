PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police sources confirm a man named Keith Gibson has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of a Dunkin’ manager in the Fairhill section of the city over the weekend. Philadelphia Homicide Detectives tell Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Holden that he has been labeled a serial killer.

He is the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting and robbery of 41-year-old Dunkin’ manager Christine Lugo.

BREAKING — A man Philadelphia Police sources are now calling a serial killer has been taken into custody. A man ID’d as Keith Gibson is suspected of fatally shooting Dunkin Donuts Mgr. Christine Lugo on Saturday morning. (1/3)@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/HUQBWGAuep — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 8, 2021

Police say Lugo was opening the Dunkin’ located on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday when Gibson fatally shot her during a robbery. Coworkers tell CBS3 she was a mother of two with a “kind heart and smile.”

Officials say after the Dunkin’ shooting, he shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old in Wilmington and pistol-whipped a female worker at a Rite Aid in New Castle.

On February 8, police say he killed his own mother at a location on Ridge Avenue and on May 15 officials say he killed a worker at a T-Mobile store in Elsmere, Delaware.

In 2008, he was convicted and served time for committing a homicide and commercial robbery in Delaware.

Officials tracked Gibson to a location in Delaware and took him into custody.

A revolver that is preliminarily believed to be connected to all of the shootings was recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

