PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police sources confirm a man named Keith Gibson has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of a Dunkin’ manager in the Fairhill section of the city over the weekend. Philadelphia Homicide Detectives tell Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Holden that he has been labeled a serial killer.
He is the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting and robbery of 41-year-old Dunkin' manager Christine Lugo.
BREAKING — A man Philadelphia Police sources are now calling a serial killer has been taken into custody. A man ID'd as Keith Gibson is suspected of fatally shooting Dunkin Donuts Mgr. Christine Lugo on Saturday morning.
Police say Lugo was opening the Dunkin’ located on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday when Gibson fatally shot her during a robbery. Coworkers tell CBS3 she was a mother of two with a “kind heart and smile.”
First on @CBSPhilly: Coworkers and customers identify the Dunkin store manager shot and killed Saturday morning while opening her North Philadelphia store as 41-year-old Christine Lugo, a mother of two with a "kind heart and beautiful smile."
Officials say after the Dunkin' shooting, he shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old in Wilmington and pistol-whipped a female worker at a Rite Aid in New Castle.
Officials say after the Dunkin’ shooting, he shot and critically wounded a 19-year-old in Wilmington and pistol-whipped a female worker at a Rite Aid in New Castle.
On February 8, police say he killed his own mother at a location on Ridge Avenue and on May 15 officials say he killed a worker at a T-Mobile store in Elsmere, Delaware.
In 2008, he was convicted and served time for committing a homicide and commercial robbery in Delaware.
Officials tracked Gibson to a location in Delaware and took him into custody.
A revolver that is preliminarily believed to be connected to all of the shootings was recovered.
Officials tracked Gibson to a location in Delaware and took him into custody.
